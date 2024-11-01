HVAF veterans thank community for support after massive fire
HVAF veterans thank community for support after massive fire
HVAF veterans thank community for support after massive fire
"Why are you not talking?" one kid asked a stunned onlooker in the Halloween video.
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
"The fact that those questions are so far from each other tells you exactly who you voting for."
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
The late night host mocked the former president over his latest stunt — and he did it in a way that's ticked off the former president before.
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
Everything we have learned about 38-year-old Yankees fan Austin Capobianco these past 24 hours has been against our will. But that should be expected when a fan aggressively tries to pry a ball away from Mookie Betts during the World
The former speaker raged on Fox News over a commercial narrated by the Oscar-winning star.
The 1996 film finds Moore playing Erin Grant, a woman who started stripping to earn money for a custody battle against her ex-husband
The outdoer has outdone herself—again.
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby son earlier this year with husband Justin Bieber
Nicole tells PEOPLE she was amazed at the comment and how many other moms had heard similar ones about their own babies
The fashion force was definitely with her as she celebrated spooky season in New York with husband Adam Shulman - See Photos
Visitors might not know they're breaking the law.
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
The Khy founder pulled out all the stops for spooky season - see more
The fashion designer and soccer star appeared incognito in their frightful face masks