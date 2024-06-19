HWY 75 and Lake Crash

CBC

A Toronto man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on the Dempster Highway in northern Yukon and was hit by another vehicle.The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Yukon Coroner's Service on Tuesday. The deceased motorcyclist — 58-year-old Gregory James Thompson from Toronto — had been travelling with a group of 19 motorcyclists heading south on the remote highway toward Dawson City, from Eagle Plains. The group had gone as far as the Arc