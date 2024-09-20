Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas RB Cal Arndt
Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas RB Cal Arndt
Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas RB Cal Arndt
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is rarer than a no-hitter.
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to exceed 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season during the most spectacular game of a history-making career for the Los Angeles Dodgers star, going deep three times and swiping two bags on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
Jalen Reagor asked for his release from the Patriots, his agent told Yahoo Sports.
Campbell's address was leaked online late last season.
The Bears' trade with the Panthers is the gift that keeps on giving.
Running back's been a surprising position in 2024 with unheralded names leading the way. Here's five RBs who could step up in Week 3.
The Seattle Mariners are in the thick of a hyper-competitive AL Wild Card race, but they've had two baserunning blunders to forget against the Yankees. The first was Victor Robles trying to steal home on a 3-0 count earlier this week. The second came
This former Boston Bruins forward has been named the new captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Boston Bruins have added a goalie to their training camp roster.
I bet you've never seen THIS happen before in baseball! Jose Altuve grounded out against the San Diego Padres to end the ninth inning on Tuesday night, but the Houston Astros second baseman alleged that he hit the ball off his foot for a foul ball. That happens a l
At least two of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates gave him presents for his 29th birthday.
Ah, we loved a good mic'd-up moment in the NFL, and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had two of them last week. The first was his classy message to Caleb Williams after the win over the Chicago Bears. The second? It was when he went up to Bears cornerback Jay
Tallison Teixeira added another nasty knockout to his highlight reel Tuesday – and a UFC contract may follow, as well. At Dana White's Contender Series 72, Teixeira (7-0) absorbed blows from a game Arthur Lopes (6-2) before he landed a massive knockout with a…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will end his season on the injured list because of a broken right middle finger after returning for only one game after he had been out more than eight weeks with a calf injury.
Injuries can make or break your fantasy season. Here is the latest news on the NFL's biggest stars with injury questions heading into Week 3.
Phil Mickelson isn't afraid to speak his mind. But on Thursday at the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, a pair of one-word answers from Lefty painted an incomp
Ben Askren didn't hold back on Conor McGregor after his fight with Michael Chandler officially fell through. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was scheduled to return from a three-year layoff to face Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC 303 in June but withdrew after…
A clip of Jason showing off his high-energy moves before ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast went viral on Monday, Sept. 16
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau's exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.