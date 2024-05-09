Hy-Vee & Pepsi Athlete of the Week: Lee's Summit North's Devan Mathis
TORONTO — The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club. According to the CFL, Kelly is also suspended for Toronto's two pre-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy. Kelly must undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a ge
McIlroy has long been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf.
The Dallas Stars are counting on veteran Joe Pavelski, who always delivered but now he finally looks his age.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Teen forwards Macklin Celebrini and Adam Fantilli have decided to return to North America ahead of the start of the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday. Hockey Canada says Celebrini planned to attend Tuesday night's NHL draft lottery. The 17-year-old is projected as the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft. Fantilli, 19, is electing to focus on next season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his rookie campaign was cut short after 49 games
Mike Grier was so elated over winning the NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night, the San Jose Sharks general manager dispensed with tradition by coming out and stating exactly who he expects to select with the No. 1 pick: Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. Where past GMs in Grier’s position have kept their choice under wraps until they step to the podium on draft day, Macklin’s abilities and ties to San Jose were too much to keep it a secret for a Sharks team looking ahead to a brighter fu
Ownership of the NHL’s team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise’s new name, according to a survey sent out Wednesday by Smith Entertainment Group. Owner Ryan Smith has told The Associated Press the team will have a name starting with Utah. The inaugural season will feature jerseys with the name of the state on them, with a name, logo and colors to debut for 2025-26 after work done by the branding company Doubleday & Cartwright. “Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, an
With free agency and the draft behind us, what 32 teams look like today will likely be what they look like Week 1 and beyond for the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal the post-draft fantasy power rankings. The duo break down the rankings in six tiers: Elite offensive ecosystems, teams on the cusp of being complete mixed bag ecosystems, offensive ecosystems with something to prove, offenses that could go either way, and offenses that are best to stay away from in fantasy.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source confirmed Tuesday. Sanchez made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2014 and spent parts of six seasons with the team. He later made a handful of appearances for four different clubs, including the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell first reported the deal. Sanchez, a 31-year-old native of Barstow, Cal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper chucked his bat toward the dugout in anger after a groundout in the eighth inning and the Phillies left the tying run stranded on base in the ninth, enough for the Toronto Blue Jays to hold on for a 5-3 victory Wednesday that ended Philadelphia's home winning streak at 11 games. Harper, who had homered in the last three games, went to the plate in the eighth with the Phillies down 5-2 with two outs and a runner on second base. He just missed his pitch and grounde
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi
VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver will host viewing parties for the Canucks' Round 2 playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers starting with Game 3 on Sunday. Mayor Ken Sim and others have previously expressed concern about large-scale events for the playoffs, given Vancouver's history of Stanley Cup riots. But Sim now says a lot of thought and planning has gone into events set to take place at a park located far from the downtown core, where hordes of drunken fans rioted after the Canucks' Gam
Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their first child together in May 2024
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the possible end of the Astros dynasty following their loss to the Yankees, if it’s time to panic about the Blue Jays, yay or nay on the Tigers City Connect uniforms and comedian Eitan Levine joins to talk first pitches.
This Andy Reid compliment is worth paying attention to.
Manchester United intend to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Old Trafford job, plus more.
NFL.com ranked the Bears' 2024 draft class as the second best with a solid A grade.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke his left forearm when he was hit by a swing during Tuesday night’s 7-5 loss to the New York Mets. Contreras told reporters he will need surgery and miss at least six weeks. “So right now I mean, I’m in pain pretty good, but I’m really upset missing,” Contreras said. “I know that it’s going to be tough for me to watch the games and not out there with the guys, but I’m going to do my best to stay present, pick each other up and cheer for t