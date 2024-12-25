Hyde Park: Fancy dress swimmers take Christmas Day dip in Serpentine

Outdoor swimmers wore Father Christmas hats as they kicked off their celebrations with a festive dip in Hyde Park’s Serpentine.

Sea surface temperatures across the country were between 8C and 11C, the Met Office said.

But plucky bathers, including many dressed as Father Christmas, snowmen and elves, woke up early on Wednesday to take the plunge.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club take part in the Peter Pan Cup race on Christmas Day

The race is believed to be the world’s oldest continuously contested swimming competition, having been run since 1864.

It has been associated with the author JM Barrie since 1903, when he donated the Peter Pan Cup.

Ian, 45, taking part in the event for the fifth time said: “It’s just good fun, there’s a wonderful community here and everyone comes together.

“It’s a really nice way to start the day.”

Luke Belfield, who is training to become the first person with arthritis to swim the English Channel, said: “It’s a community, there’s still people in there, they’re so friendly, so vibrant, so lovely.

“It was actually quite mild, but I am starting to shiver a little bit.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Katy Irving, taking part for the third time, said: “Christmas Day is always a special one, it’s the atmosphere, everybody comes out.

“It’s always a great place to be but it’s extra special on Christmas Day.”

Asked about coping with the cold, she said: “It definitely gets easier the more you do it, your body gets used to it.”

Meanwhile, at organised swims in Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, and at Hunstanton in Norfolk, people charged towards the sea.

The Met Office said Christmas Day 2024 was the mildest start to a Christmas Day on record in some parts of the country.

In Kinloss, Moray in Scotland, temperatures reached 11.9C, while at Killowen, County Down, it peaked at 11C for the 24-hour period ending at 9am, the Met Office said.