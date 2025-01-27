Hydro-electric power scheme being considered for Belfast Lough

The scheme would see a reservoir being built near Carrickfergus and turbines at Belfast Lough [Getty Images]

A Northern Ireland energy company is considering building a hydro-electric power generation scheme in County Antrim.

Mutual Energy has started a feasibility study for the project, which would involve developing a new reservoir near Carrickfergus.

Water would be pumped from Belfast Lough at times when there is plentiful renewable energy and then released to power a turbine when renewable generation is low.

The feasibility study, first reported by the Irish News, is into a Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) scheme.

PHES can be thought of as a water-based 'battery' that can be used to store otherwise surplus renewable generation for later release when it is needed by the energy system.

It is a long-established technology, which typically uses two reservoirs at different elevations.

When there is surplus renewable generation and the price of electricity is low, water can be pumped up to the upper reservoir where it is stored for future use.

It can then be released and flow, by gravity, from the upper to the lower reservoir powering turbines to generate electricity.

The Mutual Energy scheme would differ from this in that Belfast Lough would act as the lower reservoir.

The feasibility study is expected to take two years and will involve examining engineering, financial and regulatory viability.

The outcome of the study will be used to inform the Northern Ireland Executive and the Utility Regulator, and to help Mutual Energy determine if the project merits being progressed.

Mutual Energy currently operates the Moyle Interconnector, which links the electricity systems of Northern Ireland and Scotland, and the Scotland to Northern Ireland natural gas transmission pipeline, which imports almost all of the gas used in Northern Ireland.

There are currently no PHES schemes in Northern Ireland. A project was proposed for Camlough in County Armagh in the late 1960s but was abandoned after the Troubles began.