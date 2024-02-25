Hydrogen charging trialled by Ministry of Defence for electric cars

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is trialling the use of hydrogen-fuelled charging facilities for its electric vehicles.

One unit is being used at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, and it is also due to be used for two months at Merville Barracks in Colchester and at HMNB Devonport in Devon.

The hydrogen will charge non-tactical vehicles, known as its white fleet.

Central government wants all its cars and vans to be "zero emission" by 2027.

Lt Col Ed Rankin, Commander of Colchester Garrison, said: "The system allows us to demonstrate the concept here at Merville Barracks and understand the technology's potential to increase resiliency on our bases and be used on operations at home and overseas."

