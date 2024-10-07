Hydrogen-powered bus fleet hits the streets

Another 34 hydrogen powered buses will soon be operating across Surrey.

The 23 single-decker and 11 double-decker buses have a range of 600 miles, and produce no emissions.

The vehicles will operate on routes covering Salfords, Horley, Gatwick Airport, Crawley, Merstham, Redhill, Reigate, Woodhatch and East Surrey Hospital.

They join 20 hydrogen buses which were introduced in Horley, Gatwick and Crawley, West Sussex, in 2023.

Surrey County Council (SCC) has invested £16m in the buses, which are operated by Metrobus and UK-built.

Ed Wills, managing director at Metrobus, said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working where together we can make zero emissions a sustainable reality today for the communities we serve.“

Matt Furniss, SCC's cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth, said the council had invested £6.3m in more ultra-low and zero emission community transport minibuses, £9m in bus priority measures "to ensure buses turn up on time", and £1.4m on "improving information for passengers at bus stops".

