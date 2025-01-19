Hyper-focused cat uses chopsticks to grab food from bowl
A clever cat in the Chinese province of Sichuan tried to get a snack from a bowl using chopsticks on December 23, 2024.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new Tom Brady in more than one way. Not only is Mahomes a generational NFL quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings... he's also going to draw the most absurd roughing-the-passer
There are four divisional round games in the NFL playoffs this weekend. Here's the full 2025 NFL divisional round schedule.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is widely considered the best head coaching candidate during this NFL hiring cycle. And beyond the Lions' clear-as-day offensive dominance, now and then, we get to see something more nua
If you're a Detroit Lions fan, you know about this one. So this one's for everyone else out there: the Detroit Lions have been an NFL franchise since 1930, when they were the Portsmouth Spartans. They became the Lions in 1934 and last won an NFL…
The opening week of the NFL playoffs wasn't heavy on drama, but that could change in a divisional round that will pit top teams against one another.
"I am proud to say he's a friend," the beloved "Office" alum said of the Jets quarterback.
The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.
The Chiefs are attempting the most improbable of NFL accomplishments. Here’s exactly how improbable.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will compete against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship. Here’s how to watch.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, who improved a middling outfit in his two years on Sean Payton's staff only to see his tenure blemished by a breakdown in Week 10 that cost the team a vital victory at Kansas City.
Even as Tom Brady goes through his first postseason and prepares to call his first Super Bowl as a television analyst in three weeks, rumors about his future continue to be rampant, much to the dismay of Fox Sports.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions had everything set up the way they wanted this time.
Jahmyr Gibbs earned the nickname "Sonic" for his speed. Just how fast is the Lions' running back?
DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the nothing-to-lose Washington Commanders sent the top-seeded Detroit Lions to a stunningly swift playoff exit.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame offense have faced a fierce gauntlet of defenses in their path to the College Football Playoff title game.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Texans.
The Lions were built well enough that Goff didn't need to be the best quarterback in the league for them to advance. But even this kind of a Maserati needs a driver who won’t plow into traffic.
Patrick Mahomes drew a couple of controversial calls against Houston.
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.