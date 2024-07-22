Hyundai, Chrysler, Porsche, BMW among 94K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 67,000 Hyundai vehicles due to equipment malfunctions.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from July 14 to July 20.

Stellantis, Chrysler recalls: More than 24,000 hybrid minivans, tells owners to stop charging them

BMW recall for potential airbag explosion

BMW is recalling 1,145 of its vehicles for a potential airbag explosion.

BMW is recalling 1,145 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the luxury vehicle company said the driver's airbag inflator may explode during deployment because of a manufacturing defect. If an inflator explodes, sharp metal fragments may strike the driver or their passengers, increasing the risk of injury or death.

BMW will replace the driver's front airbag for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept. 2. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled BMW vehicles:

2014-2015 320I

2014 328D

2014-2015 328I

2014-2015 335I

2014-2015 428I

2014 435I

2014 528I

2014 535D

2014 535I

2014 550I

2015 640I

2015 650I

2014 ACTIVE HYBRID 5

2014 M4

2013-2014 X3

2014 X5

Porsche recall for broken front axle arm control

Porsche is recalling 2,475 of its 2024 Cayenne vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said the driver's side front axle upper left control arm installed on the vehicles may have been installed with cracks. This defect can cause the front axle control arm to break, and the driver can lose steering and wheel control. When a driver loses control of their vehicle it increases the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

The dealers will replace the driver's left upper control arm for free. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept. 13. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ARB2.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Cayenne vehicles

Chrysler recall for battery fire potential

Stellantis is recalling its 2017-2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids for battery fire potential.

Chrysler parent Stellantis announced this week that it is recalling tens of thousands of hybrid vehicles due to the possibility of battery fires.

More than 24,000 vehicles across the globe are subject to the recall announced Thursday by the company based in Amsterdam, Reuters is reporting.

"The events are linked to a rare abnormality in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack," Stellantis, wrote in a statement obtained by Reuters. "Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted and the company said owners should refrain from recharging pending the recall completion."

Customers affected by the recall are being asked by the company to park affected minivans outside, away from buildings, and to stop charging them to prevent a fire from breaking out.

USA TODAY has reached out to Stellantis.

Recalled vehicles:

The recall affects certain 2017 through 2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids and includes the following count:

19,500 vehicles in the United States

3,000 vehicles in Canada

1,700 vehicles outside North America

Hyundai recall

For loss of drive power

Hyundai is recall its 2022-2023 Hyundai Elantra N for loss of drive power.

Hyundai is recalling 54,647 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automotive manufacturer said the fuel pump may fail, resulting in a loss of drive power. If a vehicle loses drive power, it can increase the risk of a crash.

To fix the issue, dealers will update the engine control module software and inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly as necessary. The necessary repairs will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on Sept. 9. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's numbers for this recall are 262 and 023G.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2023 Genesis G70

2022-2023 Hyundai Elantra N

2022-2023 Hyundai Kona N

2019-2022 Hyundai Veloster N

For vehicle rollaway

Hyundai is recalling 12,349 of its 2024 Santa Fe vehicles. The automotive manufacturer said a software error in the transmission control unit can cause the vehicle to rollaway when the gear has been shifted to park. When a vehicle rolls away without the driver's intention it can increase the risk of crash and injury, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the transmission control unit software and inspect and replace the dual-clutch transmission. The necessary repairs will be a free service. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept. 9. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 263.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Santa Fe

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Hyundai, Chrysler, Porsche, BMW among 94K recalled