HyVee Game of the Week

- People
What Happened to Johnny Manziel? All About His Ups and Downs Since Leaving the NFL – and What He's Doing Now
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
- FTW Outdoors
Jason Kelce had a perfect response when the Eagles opted against a potential game-winning tush push
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
- People
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Season-Opener Win: See the Photos!
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Interested in Ex-Maple Leafs Defender
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Have Huge Interest From Free Agent
Elliotte Friedman revealed one free agent who has interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
- Yahoo Sports
Ravens LB Roquan Smith hints at revenge after Chiefs TE shoves him on the sideline
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘I’ve Heard He’s Looked Dynamite With (Sidney) Crosby And (Nathan) MacKinnon As Linemates At This Vail Camp’: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Reportedly Training with Pair of NHL Stars in Colorado
Marner is gearing up for his final year of a six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Leafs.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Insider Shares Big McDavid Contract Update
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
- FTW Outdoors
8 photos of Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle as the tennis star is on the rise
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift and Mecole Hardman's fiancée Chariah Gordon delivered the best postgame 'interview' after Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
- FTW Outdoors
Why did the Ravens get penalized for three illegal formations on their first drive of the 2024 NFL season?
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
- CBC
Here's why a judge let 5 former NHLers skip pretrial arguments in their sexual assault case
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
- Miami Herald
‘I do not want to go to Brazil.’ Miami Dolphins might have dodged a bullet by not going to Brazil
There have been issues around safety, air pollution and team reporters’ inability to tweet due to Brazil’s ban of X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
- The Canadian Press
Frances Tiafoe ended up losing after he thought he was about to beat Taylor Fritz at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Sign Veteran Forward to AHL Deal
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis? Here's what we know.
Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the top of the pro tennis world with a win at the 2024 Australian Open and has been terrific in other Grand Slams. She's a bona fide star as of publishing this. She's also spoken about how happy she is with
- People
Prince Harry Appears in New Video As the Invictus Games Prepare to Head to Canada
The montage also featured footage of Meghan Markle at a previous Invictus competition
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 1 conviction picks
The Yahoo Fantasy crew highlights several players they expect will deliver a memorable performance in Week 1.
- FTW Outdoors
Why is Eagles-Packers allowed on a Friday night in September? Here's the legal reason behind it
You don't normally see NFL games on Friday nights, particularly so early in the regular season. But here we are, with a game being held in Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Friday in Week 1 of 2024. So why is that allowed when we…
- CNN
Magnus Carlsen beats Hans Niemann in first match since infamous cheating scandal
Magnus Carlsen beat Hans Niemann in the pair’s first match against one another since their infamous cheating scandal which made headlines in 2022.