New IAEA resolution berates Iran for nuclear activities, poor cooperation

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency speaks to journalists after the IAEA's meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on November 20, 2024.

One day after commending Iran's agreement to cap its uranium stockpiles, the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency passed a censure motion on Thursday denouncing Iran's lack of transparency on its nuclear activities, with Western nations suspecting the country of building a nuclear weapon.

The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors passed a resolution chiding Iran's poor cooperation with the agency after hours of heated exchanges, diplomats told AFP late on Thursday, a move Tehran called "politically motivated".

The censure motion brought by Britain, France, Germany and the United States at the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board follows a similar one in June.

But it comes as tensions run high over Iran's atomic programme, with critics fearing that Tehran is attempting to develop a nuclear weapon -- a claim the Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied.

The resolution -- which China, Russia and Burkina Faso voted against -- was carried by 19 votes in favour, with 12 abstentions and Venezuela not participating, two diplomats told AFP.

(AFP)



