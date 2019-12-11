Ian Foster named new All Blacks head coach

SHOWS:

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ALL BLACKS COACH, IAN FOSTER, SAYING:

"Been eight years in this black jersey and learnt a lot. Experienced a lot. And the ability to be able to take that forward and to add my own flavour to it, to be able to take some ideas about the core stuff that we're doing, and we're doing well. But also to add a newness to some things. We obviously need to grow, we need to tweak. We didn't get what we wanted in the last world cup, losing that semi final and there's massive opportunity for us to go in and rethink some things. To take the good out of it and to go forward and have an open mind about where this team goes."

STORY: New Zealand Rugby announced on Wednesday (December 11) that All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has been appointed as the new head coach of the national side, succeeding his former boss Steve Hansen.

Scott Robertson, the current coach of the Christchurch-based rugby union team the Crusaders, was the other applicant that was considered for the role.

Foster served eight years as Hansen's assistant and his appointment continues NZR's 'continuity planning' in the national side, with Hansen succeeding his former boss Graham Henry in 2012 after eight years as his assistant.

New Zealand were knocked out of this year's Rugby World Cup by England in the semi-finals, ending their hopes of a third successive title.