Ian Machado Garry loses close clash with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

Ian Machado Garry’s late rally was not enough at UFC 310 on Saturday, as he suffered a decision defeat by Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The former training partners both entered Las Vegas unbeaten, but it was Rakhmonov who kept his undefeated streak intact, moving to 19-0. However, Machado Garry (15-1) did become Rakhmonov’s first opponent to go the distance with the Kazakh.

The scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 as Rakhmonov retained his place as No 1 contender at welterweight, setting up a fight with champion Belal Muhammad.

Rakhmonov, 30, had been due to face Muhammad at UFC 310, but the Palestinian-American withdrew from the main event due to a bone infection.

That led Machado Garry, 27, to step in, with his bout against Rakhmonov named the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena.

Much of the build-up centred on Rakhmonov’s claims that he submitted Machado Garry during their past sparring sessions – claims which the Irishman confirmed this week.

Ironically, though, it was Machado Garry who almost submitted Rakhmonov on Saturday.

Ian Machado Garry (left) and Shavkat Rakhmonov went all five rounds (Getty Images)

After Rakhmonov seemingly built a three-round lead, controlling his opponent in the clinch and landing the heavier strikes, Machado Garry fought back. In the fourth round, the Irishman began to land with greater frequency, and in the fifth, he nearly secured a rear naked choke in one grappling exchange.

Rakhmonov survived, but Machado Garry finished on a positive note. However, it was not enough to take the No 1 contender’s spot from Rakhmonov, who is expected to challenge Muhammad in 2025.

In the main event of UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title against Kai Asakura, submitting the Japanese in round two.

Asakura, a former two-time bantamweight champion in Rizin, was signed by the UFC to give Pantoja a fresh challenger – after the Brazilian cleared out the 125lb division.

And while Asakura landed numerous signature knees, Pantoja was able to take him down and lock in a rear naked choke, causing Asakura to pass out.