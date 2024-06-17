Ian McKellen “Will Make A Speedy & Full Recovery & Is in Good Spirits” After His Fall Off Stage, Theatre Execs Say — Update

UPDATE, 4:44 PM: Executives at London’s Noel Coward Theatre have issued a statement on Ian McKellan following his fall off stage from this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits,” the statement reads.

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest,” the statement continues. “Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.”

They also thanked doctors who were in the audience who assisted, and venue staff for their support.

You can read the statement in full below followed by eariler details.

PREVIOUS, 3:17 PM: Ian McKellen was taken to a hospital after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings in London’s West End, the BBC reports. His exact injuries are not known, but his rep Claire Dobbs tells Deadline he “is doing OK.”

According to BBC, McKellen, who portrays John Falstaff, lost his footing during a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he fell off the front of the stage. The house lights came up as McKellen cried out in pain, according to the news outlet, and staff rushed to help him.

The evening’s show was canceled, and the audience was sent home.

The BBC spoke to an audience member who described the incident as “very shocking.” “I really hope that he is going to be all right,” Sandro Trapani said.

With a career spanning more than six decades, the 85-year-old McKellen has received a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, five BAFTA Awards, five Emmys and two Oscar nominations. A British cultural icon, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

Player Kings began its 12-week West End run in April.

Baz Bamigboye contributed to this report.

