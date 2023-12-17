Ian Wright announces he is stepping down from Match Of The Day

Ian Wright has announced that he is stepping down from the BBC's Match Of The Day programme.

The pundit said the decision "has been coming for a while" but had been "fast-tracked" by his 60th birthday last month.

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I'll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season," the former Arsenal footballer wrote on X.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world."

He added: "Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was a young boy.

"MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

"I'm stepping back having made great friends and many great memories.

"This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it's time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.

"I'm really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race."

Wright shared the news in a series of tweets along with photos of his time on Match Of The Day.

The former footballer joined Crystal Palace in 1985, aged 21, before moving to Arsenal in 1991.

He then went to West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley.

Wright has worked as a football pundit since he retired.