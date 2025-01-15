IATSE, PGA, DGA and Other Guilds Offer Grants and Assistance to Those Displaced by Wildfires

IATSE is offering assistance to its members displaced due to the wildfires.

In a release, IATSE, the union that represents the workers behind-the-scenes said, “If you or a fellow member has been displaced due to the wildfires, please contact the Local office as soon as possible to let us know your/their current circumstances, as well as provide any temporary address and contact information you may have, so that we may mobilize resources appropriately.”

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

It calls on members to donate contributions for needed items and to volunteer manpower where possible. The organization will be sending out correspondence on how members can donate to those in need and where drop-off points will be.

IATSE Local 892 will be open on Saturday morning and needs volunteers. A sign up sheet has been shared.

The Directors Guild, in partnership with the Motion Picture Television Fund, announced Tuesday that it’s offering immediate financial assistance to members affected by the fire. The relief funds were established by a $250,000 grant from the Directors Guild Foundation, with the DGA donating an additional $100,000 for other member needs.

“I am inspired by the strength and resolve of the DGA community to help one another at a time of immense need,” Directors Guild Foundation Chair Todd Holland said in a statement. “This fund will provide critical resources directly to impacted DGA members as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

The Producers Guild has committed $300000 to relief funds. The guild has partnered with the Entertainment Community Fund to establish a dedicated fund to support producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires. The Guild will contribute a portion of the net proceeds from the Producers Guild Awards to the fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Animation Guild, which represents animation artists, writers, technicians and production workers has also offered a list of resources. The guild advised that Local 80, representing motion picture grips, crafts service, marine, first aid employees and warehouse workers has opened its Burbank stage as a relief shelter.

With crews and assistants hit hard by the fires, “The Rookie” writer Liz Alper has put together a list and gofundmes of crew members impacted by the fires where people can make donations.

The Costume Designers Guild will offer people clothing on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. at 3191 W. Magnolia Blvd in Burbank to all union members affected by the fires. They are still looking for volunteers and donations for toiletries and underwear.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund’s emergency helpline is 323-634-3888. “MPTF is committed to providing financial assistance and a multitude of social services to working and retired members of the entertainment community in times of need,” the org says.

“MPTF’s social workers are currently taking hotline calls and will return them as quickly as possible. In addition to providing financial assistance, MPTF will also provide case management services to support industry members through the many federal and state and other resources that might be available to them,” MPTF wrote on its website

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cinema Audio Society, the honorary society for the sound mixing community, is donating $50,000 to The Entertainment Community Fund. In a statement to Variety, it said “The Cinema Audio Society, as an organization and as individual members, stands with our community during this incredibly trying time. We have watched with sadness and profound concern as the wildfires tear through our city, impacting members’ lives and livelihoods. The Society is committed to helping our members endure this tragedy.”

It went on to say, “Their stellar reputation for direct impact will help us quickly support our beloved industry during this ongoing crisis. CAS will work closely with other industry organizations, including Motion Picture Sound Editors, to support our members however possible.”

Los Angeles sports teams have joined together to donate $8 million to assist local relief efforts. The teams including the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Rams and L.A. Lakers will also be at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m distributing items including apparel, hygiene kits, school supplies, and sneakers.

Fires continue to rage across the Los Angeles area, destroying hundreds of buildings and causing mass evacuations. Over 15,000 acres have burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu since a fire started Tuesday morning, while in Altadena, the Eaton Fire has burned through more than 10,000 acres. A third blaze, the Hurst Fire, has burned more than 700 acres at the top of the San Fernando Valley.

See more industry resources here for musicians and other entertainment industry workers.



ADVERTISEMENT

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.