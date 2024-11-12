Is an ‘iCarly’ Movie Coming? Miranda Cosgrove Says New Project Will ‘Wrap Up’ Cliffhangers After Revival’s Cancelation

Miranda Cosgrove discussed a possible “iCarly” movie on her latest appearance on the daytime show “The Talk.”

The actress told hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales, “So, I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works.”

When Morales further pressed Cosgrove about whether this meant “bringing back old favorites,” Cosgrove replied, “Yes, and we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.”

The original Nickelodeon series ran from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons. In 2020, it was rebooted by Paramount+ and ran for an additional three seasons before the show was canceled.

The reboot continued Carly Shay’s (Cosgrove) storyline ten years later reuniting her with her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainer) and her go-to camera Freddie (Nathan Kress). The three look to bring back her popular web show, running into many of the original cast members on the way in addition to some new personalities.

Before the “iCarly” reboot was canceled, the third season left fans at the edge of their seats by hinting at the idea of Carly’s mother finally being revealed to the audience. Fans were also eager to see if Carly and Freddy would finally get together.

Among the new cast members were Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). The reboot was produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness and executive produced by Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten. Cosgrove served as executive producer, with Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serving as producers.

