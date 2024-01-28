ICC lifts its suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Cricket Council has lifted its suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket.

SLC was suspended in November over government interference in its administration after the ministry of sport fired the national cricket board following poor results at the men’s World Cup.

But the sport's governing body is now “satisfied” that SLC is “no longer in breach” of its membership obligations.

“The International Cricket Council board has today lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect,” the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

