ICC says it's investigating corruption in Sri Lankan cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Cricket Council says it is investigating "serious" allegations of corruption in Sri Lanka.

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement Wednesday that the inquiries are continuing "so it would not be appropriate to comment further."

"But I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and sports minister."

Marshall said the investigations do not involve a pending five-match one-day series, one Twenty20 match and a one-off test between England and Sri Lanka.

The one-day series begins Oct. 10 in Dambula, but the teams will play a two-day tour match on Friday and Saturday in Colombo.

"I'd like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka," Marshall said. "However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors."

