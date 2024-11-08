“Ice Age 6” Is Coming Soon with Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah and Denis Leary: 'The Herd Is Back'

The animated franchise kicked off with the 2002 Oscar-nominated original

Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo "Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016)

Ice Age 6 is cooking up to be another mammoth-size sequel.

At D23 Brazil on Friday, Nov. 8, Disney and 20th Century Animation confirmed that a sixth Ice Age movie is in the works.

The voice cast will see the return of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg for an "all-new big screen adventure."

To help break the news, Romano, 66, Leguizamo, 64, and Latifah, 54, appeared in a video, shared on Instagram. "The herd is back, baby. I gotta call everybody I know," Leguizamo says in the clip.

The hit animated franchise began with the Oscar-nominated original in 2002. (The film came from 20th Century Fox, which Disney bought in 2019.)

Its sequels were: Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) and Ice Age: Collision Course (2016).

Moviestore/Shutterstock "Ice Age" (2002)

In the films, Romano plays a wooly mammoth named Manny, Latifah is his love interest Ellie, Leguizamo is the sloth Sid, Leary is a saber-tooth tiger called Diego, and Pegg is a weasel named Buck.

The Ice Age films and shorts are currently streaming on Disney+.

