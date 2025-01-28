ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office.

Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done.

In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking like she’d stopped off at hair and make-up—to pose alongside ICE and DEA agents, some of them carrying assault rifles.

Noem seems to be taking the advice of the agencies within her department. At least two of them told their agents to be camera-ready when undertaking the raids, in case they were caught on film by journalists, CNN reported.

The raids have offered a variety of media opportunities. Even TV personality Dr. Phil has been in on the action. To the shock of at least one of the deportees, the talk show host was “embedded” with ICE on raids in Chicago over the weekend.

Noem has also used the raids for fodder on her own X account.

She posted a video of law enforcement perp-walking an undocumented immigrant with the caption, “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”

As head of the Department of Homeland Security, Noem finds herself in charge of carrying out Trump’s much-touted aspiration to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse.

The raids are underway in major sanctuary cities New York and Chicago. As of this morning, ICE had made at least 2,681 arrests since Trump’s inauguration, according to NBC News.