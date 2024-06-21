Ice blocks, misters and dips in the pool: How zoo animals are coping with record heat

Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Imagine you're an alpaca. You're completely covered in fleece. Now imagine you're Noel, a fleece-covered alpaca at a zoo in Akron, Ohio, where a heat advisory is in effect through the weekend, and a zookeeper has just spritzed you with a garden hose while filling your pool.

How would you respond? Well, with alpaca kisses, of course.

"While filling the pool, she was spraying Noel and helping him cool off," said Akron Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell. "He was so appreciative."

Beastly temperatures nationwide have forced an early hand from zoo teams used to closely monitoring animal comfort and behavior during warm summer months. In response, zookeepers are taking measures to make sure their resident critters stay cool and studying how they respond to better serve them in the future.

In many ways, zoo animals are not unlike us: They enjoy frolicking in pools, chipping at ice blocks and nibbling on popsicles when it gets hot.

In Akron, Luca the juvenile Andean condor has spent time pecking at ice between sessions of ripping apart paper, an exercise meant to mimic the bird’s natural behavior of ripping apart carcasses. Meanwhile, Bell said, Sumini, the zoo’s female Sumatran tiger, has been enjoying extra pool time, gnawing at ice blocks filled with blood and chunks of meat.

At Ohio's Akron Zoo, the zoo's female snow leopard, Milja, rested on an ice block as unseasonably warm temperatures blasted the region during the week of June 17, 2024. The zoo's snow leopards were also able to take advantage of cooler indoor access as they chose, spokesperson Elena Bell said.
At Ohio's Akron Zoo, the zoo's female snow leopard, Milja, rested on an ice block as unseasonably warm temperatures blasted the region during the week of June 17, 2024. The zoo's snow leopards were also able to take advantage of cooler indoor access as they chose, spokesperson Elena Bell said.

Peccaries and tortoises around the country are lollygagging in regularly replenished wallows, while others find comfort under misters. Big cats and spotted hyenas feast on bloodsicles, which are exactly what they sound like – frozen blocks of leftover blood saved during preparation of their standard raw-meat diets.

“We freeze the juice that comes off their regular diet,” said Chris Massaro of ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Tampa, Florida, where such treats are prepared for the facility’s clouded leopards. “Like if you buy a steak at the supermarket and pull the juice out, we freeze that and make a popsicle out of it.”

Such measures help keep animals from overheating while adhering to their regular diet, said Massaro, the zoo's senior vice president of zoological operations.

Frozen treats have been added to many animals’ menus at the zoo, most recently thanks to 150 pounds of shaved ice donated by a local business. The zoo’s nutrition center made snowballs for its orangutans and a watermelon-infused ice block for its Southeast Asian sun bear.

Keeping zoo animals stimulated as they beat the heat

Zoo staff ensure that conditions, too, evoke animals' natural habitats. Rhinos, for instance, can wallow around as they would in the wild, coating their skin with mud to protect themselves from the sun.

“We provide them with everything they would utilize in the wild as cooling techniques,” Massaro said. “We provide what they like and what they need so they have a happy, healthy life here at the zoo."

Chutti, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, is sprayed with a shower of water to cool off as Phoenix Zoo staff took extra measures to keep animals cool during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2023.
Chutti, a greater one-horned rhinoceros, is sprayed with a shower of water to cool off as Phoenix Zoo staff took extra measures to keep animals cool during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2023.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Zoo staff strive to keep animals both physically and mentally stimulated, even as they beat the heat. Animals that eat fish, for example, are given buckets full of frozen fish.

"It takes a while to melt, and they can play around with it,” Massaro said.

Zoos typically build animal populations whose natural habitats are similar to their zoo homes. At the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona, for example, the vast majority of animals safely thrive in extreme temperatures.

“The Arizona Trail houses animals who are all native to Arizona and, therefore, familiar with the heat,” the zoo’s website states.

Other animals’ native regions are similarly dry and arid, such as Africa or the Middle East, from which the zoo’s lions, giraffes, cheetahs and Arabian onyx originate.

But Phoenix zookeepers have taken additional measures to supplement animals’ natural heat acclimation, including regularly maintained pools for the lion, elephant, rhinoceros and Andean bear and misters for the zoo's elephant and monkey habitats.

Other animals get a periodic dousing with a sprinkler or garden hose. Slabs with cold water piped underneath help keep tigers from overheating. Tortoises and warty pigs cool off in wallows, and the zoo’s orangutan has an air-conditioned space in which to find solace.

Fans, misters, ice treats with frozen bugs

At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio, a young Black rhino – rarely seen licking – eagerly lapped at a frozen treat while a clutch of elephants took a dip in their giant pond.

In Massachusetts, large shade sails with misters have been erected throughout the Gorilla Grove habitat at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, where gorillas now snack on frozen berries and diluted fruit juice.

A seal stayed cool in the water on a hot afternoon at New York City's Central Park Zoo in August 2016, at the time the hottest month in recorded history.
A seal stayed cool in the water on a hot afternoon at New York City's Central Park Zoo in August 2016, at the time the hottest month in recorded history.

In the zoo’s tropical forest exhibit, ring-tailed lemurs get ice treats packing frozen bugs, while the De Brazza’s monkeys – a mostly arboreal species native to central Africa and known for their beards and orange crowns – have been noshing on the equivalent of frozen fruit bars. Red pandas frolic under misters and a cooling platform.

A half-hour north in Stoneham, Massachusetts, Stone Zoo staff installed a mister and fan for the yak, extra fans for the reindeer and wolves and misters for the zoo’s Caribbean flamingos, peregrine falcon and African-spurred tortoises.

At some zoos, animals receive optional, off-exhibit access to cooler indoor space so they can chill out behind the scenes. At Stone Zoo, that includes the jaguar, snow leopards, black bears and white-cheeked gibbons.

Giving animals choices and observing what they do helps guide future care for zoo staff, said Massaro, of ZooTampa.

“The more we can provide them with opportunities and see how they choose to spend their days, the more we can understand what they prefer,” he said. “We’re seeing what works.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zookeepers across USA struggle to make animals comfy amid record heat

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Grolar bear hybrids in N.W.T. all traced back to same 'strange' female polar bear

    A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un

  • Property owners learning rules around septic tanks the hard way as landfill halts access

    Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa

  • Culling wolves alters the survivors and that could be 'bad news' for caribou, study finds

    When wolves are killed by bullets fired from helicopters during Alberta government culls, surviving members of the pack quickly learn to evade the threat, a new study has found. For nearly two decades, Alberta has killed off hundreds of grey wolves each year in an attempt to bolster dwindling caribou populations, a practice critics have described as a misguided measure to help herds on the brink recover from habitat loss.New research sheds light on how the practice alters the surviving wolves an

  • Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California

    A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.

  • Americans Truly Can't Believe The Temperature The US Government Suggests We Leave Our Houses At

    Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!

  • Largest bird in the world: Meet the 9-foot, 300-pound feathered friend

    The biggest bird in the world weighs between 220 and 350 pounds, but it doesn't even come close to the largest bird who ever lived. Here's who it is.

  • One of world’s rarest cats no longer endangered

    The Iberian lynx is now classed as "vulnerable" as numbers surge due to conservation efforts.

  • Rare zebra born at wildlife park in 'UK first'

    The newborn maneless zebra foal at Peak Wildlife Park is one of 40 living in zoos across the world.

  • Calgary officials aiming for 'low end' of repair timeline after pipes arrive from San Diego

    Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation

  • Alberta's rate of population growth led the country to start 2024 — even before $5K 'moving bonus'

    Alberta had the fastest rate of population growth in Canada over the first three months of the year, according to new data released Wednesday, and continues to be the most popular destination for people moving within the country.Statistics Canada estimates Alberta's population reached 4,849,906 as of April 1, up from 4,800,768 on Jan. 1.That marks a 1.02-per-cent increase in the span of just three months, which was the largest of any province or territory.Nationally, the population grew by 0.6 p

  • European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction

    A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium. Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a "Red List" produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on Thursday.

  • A pet donkey disappeared in California five years ago. He’s been spotted living with a herd of wild elk

    When Diesel the donkey went missing near Sacramento, California, five years ago, owner Terrie Drewry assumed the worst. But then a hunter made a stunning discovery.

  • Using fake nests to save rare bird from dying out

    Predation is seen as one of the biggest threats to the survival of the near-extinct capercaillie.

  • ‘This is like a slow death’: Environmental toll of Gaza war laid bare in first UN assessment

    The new assessment from UNEP follows a call from the State of Palestine to take stock of the environmental damage.

  • Flooding possible as severe storms target Ontario on Friday

    Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday as another round of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario

  • Boy hurt after touching giant hogweed in park

    A nine-year-old has been left with blisters after coming into contact with the plant in Ryhope.

  • Feds urged to use emergency order to save endangered orcas

    Emergency protections for endangered southern resident killer whales are urgently needed because of increased oil tanker traffic from the expanded Trans Mountain (TMX) pipeline, says a coalition of conservation groups. Six environmental organizations are formally petitioning Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Diane Lebouthillier, urging them to recommend that cabinet issue an emergency order under the Species at Risk Act (SARA) to save the remaining 74 whale

  • Every time tourists misbehaved in national parks this year — so far

    Some tourists have gotten into hot water in America's national parks, from close encounters with wild animals to mishandling historical artifacts.

  • Salvage firm confirms sinking of Greek-owned Tutor struck by Houthis

    The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea last week has sunk, salvagers confirmed on Wednesday. The UKMTO said on Tuesday that the vessel was believed to have become the second ship sunk by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the region since November. The Houthis say their attacks on international shipping accessing the Suez Canal via the Red Sea are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

  • Sechelt implements tougher penalties for tree-cutting

    As the province enters wildfire season, trees and plants in Sechelt can rest easy thanks to stronger protection measures being endorsed. Following discussion at the District of Sechelt’s May 22 committee of the whole, recommendations have been brought to council to enhance tree protection in the area. Recommendations include amending the Municipal Ticketing Information (MTI) Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Implementation Byalw to administer more severe fines for those who unlawfully remove tr