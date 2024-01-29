Ice climber rescued on Cathedral Ledge after falling nearly 30 feet, authorities said
New Hampshire Fish and Game said they responded to an ice climbing accident at the base of "Repentance Route" around 12:20 p.m. involving an adult male.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said they responded to an ice climbing accident at the base of "Repentance Route" around 12:20 p.m. involving an adult male.
The 39-year-old had been married less than a month when she went missing, her family says.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
LIV squandered an opportunity to take a much-needed step forward.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for the 17-year-old, who is accused of fatally shooting a woman when he was 14.
Here is how 91 NFL pundits see things shaking out in the AFC Championship Game.
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association will declare bankruptcy and dissolve, following a vote Saturday morning.The decision comes a week after the association announced the farmers market would be moving from its historical building, located on 97th Street and 103rd Avenue, amid financial woes."It has been a long journey of painful financial issues and wondering if we should continue," said Elaine Doucette, market manager of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market."There's no blame game.
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner lined up a forehand, drilled it down the line and dropped to the court on his back, giving himself a few moments to process how he'd come back from two sets down to win his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner found a way to turn defense into attack in his first major final and take the Australian Open title from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday. It was his third straight win over a top 5 player, including his quarterfinal win
Trae Young is a fantastic NBA player, and after five and a half seasons in the NBA, he's on a Hall of Fame path. But it's also true that Luka Doncic is clearly better than him. At least, so far. Those two young stars will forever be linked since the ...
Two teenage boys have died after being stabbed in Bristol on Saturday night. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were attacked "by a number of people who made off from the scene in a car", according to Avon and Somerset Police. The teenagers were taken to two hospitals - Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children - by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.
KC beat writer Jesse Newell is 11-8 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the KC-Baltimore AFC Championship matchup.
Chad Doerman has pleaded not guilty to the June 2023 killings of his three sons Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3
Watch Alexander Volkanovski complete his fifth UFC title defense at featherweight ahead of his return at UFC 298.
“I can’t imagine why anyone would want to kill a small dog.”
Kaitlyn Lawes will have a familiar symbol on her back next month in Calgary.Lawes and her team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg captured the Manitoba women's curling championship, knocking off Beth Peterson 9-8 in Sunday afternoon's final at Access Event Centre in Morden.In just her second year skipping after splitting from Jennifer Jones, Lawes is going to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a buffalo on her back.In a back-and-forth matchup against Peterson, Lawes, third