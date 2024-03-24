Ice Blankets Parts of Coastal Maine Following Winter Storm

A storm brought icy conditions to portions of Maine on Sunday, March 24, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage filmed by X user @Trixxtaa in Belfast, Waldo County, shows trees covered in a layer of ice. According to the Portland Press Herald, “nearly 141,000 Maine customers” were without power following the storm.

“Restoration efforts will likely extend into late Tuesday or possibly even Wednesday,” Central Maine Power said. Credit: @Trixxtaa via Storyful