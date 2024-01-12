Ice-encrusted runners take on Siberian marathon at -52C

OYMYAKON, Russia (Reuters) - A group of hardy Russians took part on Friday in one of the world's most extreme running contests - a marathon held at -52 degrees Celsius (-62 Fahrenheit).

Runners underwent medical checks before the start of the event in Oymyakon, a settlement in Siberia, and were provided with broth, hot tea and snacks at refreshment points along the route.

Wrapped up from head to foot against the cold, a total of 38 people competed in the marathon and half-marathon events, local media said.

Alisa Matveeva, who ran the half-marathon, said the experience was "very scary" as the lowest temperature she had previously trained in was -20C in Moscow.

"It was hard to run for the first 10 km. Then it was easier, because you already understand how to breathe, you remember that you need to remove the ice from your eyes, because your eyes get covered with it," she told reporters.

"I'm really glad that I wore a thermal mask and heated insoles, it really just saved me."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Davis)