'Ice as Far as the Eye Can See' on Wintry Lake Michigan

A stunning view of a frozen Lake Michigan met a local drone operator on Tuesday, January 21, amid freezing temperatures.

Nathan Voytovick, who posts to his Nate’s Dronography Facebook page, recorded what he said was Lake Michigan “frozen as far as the eye can see.”

A Cold Weather Advisory was set to last through to Wednesday morning with wind chills of 15-30 below zero, the National Weather Service said.

Lake Michigan had ice cover above the historical average by January 21, the NOAA said. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful