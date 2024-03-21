Ice fishing closed at Eagle Nest Lake State Park
Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife has said the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was "most likely very drunk" when he died. Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, on Monday. Police investigating his death have said it was an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play".
Longtime CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz will not be on the call for any games during March Madness. Here's why.
Andrew Friedman reacted like the rest of us when he heard Shohei Ohtani's contract proposal.
Research published in the Journal of Neurological Sciences earlier this year found that outdoor recreational activities, such as golfing, woodworking and hunting may increase a person’s likelihood of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), especially among men.
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n
The Department of Player Safety offered Tom Wilson an in-person hearing, meaning a potential suspension of six games or more, for high-sticking.
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea reportedly canceled hosting Japan in a World Cup qualifier just hours after losing to Japan in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan scored after just 90 seconds and held out North Korea to win 1-0 and maintain its perfect start in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Soon after, Japan Football Association chief Kozo Tashima told Kyodo News that North Korea canceled the scheduled qualifier against Japan on Tuesday in Pyongyang, giving the news in a letter to t
The Masters field is currently at 85 players.
The seven-time world champion also said recent controversies send a message that ‘if you file a complaint, you will be fired’.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Caleb Williams saved the best for last at his pro day on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, N.S. — When coach Don Bartlett started working with Rachel Homan's team this season, he wanted the foursome to aim for a winning percentage of at least 80 per cent. Mission more than accomplished so far. Homan picked up two more victories Tuesday to remain unbeaten at the world women's curling championship at 6-0. She edged Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-7 and followed it up with an 8-5 victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the evening for her 22nd straight win. The top-ranked
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. The deal was announced Wednesday by Toronto. The 23-year-old McElvain from Columbia, Tenn., split the 2023 season between the Red's single-A team and high-A squad going 5-5 with a 3.74 earned-run average and a 1.31 walks and hits per innings pitched in 23 game appearances. The six-foot, 205-pound pitcher was an eighth-round pick of the Reds in the
The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the
Could Brandon Aiyuk be on his way out of San Francisco? USA TODAY Sports looks at possible landing spots for the receiver if the 49ers trade him.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it "strongly believes" a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame. Simon killed himself Monday night at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement provided by the player's former agent, Paul Theofanous. Once one of hockey's most feared tough guys, the bruising forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes — including more than 100 fights — in 782 games with seven NHL
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
After a decade of litigation, the UFC closed out a pair of antitrust lawsuits with a $335 million settlement just as a trial was set.
Things got emotional on Good Morning Football as Jamie Erdahl bid farewell to the show ahead of her maternity leave. The sports host got teary-eyed as she paid homage to her co-hosts, who might not be there when she returns to the show. NFL Network recently announced that GMFB, which is based in NY, was …