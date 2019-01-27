Ice, ice baby: Aspiring anglers get ice fishing crash course before season opens

Friday is the start of ice fishing season in most parts of the province and although it might not be a particularly hard sport, it's good to know what you're doing before you get on the ice.

The Suncor Energy Fluvarium in St. John's is helping people prepare before they plunk themselves down in freezing temperatures to catch a big one.

"We want to promote freshwater ecology and we want to get people outdoors enjoying fresh water systems as much as they can," said Bob Piercey, the education manager for the Fluvarium and seminar instructor.

Along with learning about ice fishing safety, course participants made their own fishing poles, learned parts of the angler's guide and practiced cutting holes into the ice with an auger.

"There is a connection that we need to make with the earth and in order to make that connection, you actually have to go out there and be a part of it," said Piercey.

It's not an expensive sport and something you can do with your family."

Vicky Cameron and her boyfriend moved to St. John's last summer from the southern part of England. She said she's seen ice fishing "on the television" so when she saw the advertisement for the seminar she was immediately interested.

"We have enjoyed seeing the seasons change and now that all the snow's here, we thought we should have a go at a bit of ice fishing," she chuckled.

Cameron said one of the biggest takeaways from the course was "knowing what you can and cannot take from the rivers."

That advice stuck with Cameron along with a tip the group learned about putting canned corn down the fishing hole. The colour and scent is said to attract more fish.

"Its very easy to go and buy stuff from the supermarket, so it's exciting to go and catch things ourselves to cook," she said.

Ice fishing season begins on Friday, Feb 1. and runs until April 15.

Piercey said it's important to know the laws of ice fishing as outlined in Angler's Guide enforced by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Different parts of the province have individual regulations.

One person is only allowed three lines in the water at a time and those lines must be constantly attended. Anglers should also be aware of the limit of fish on certain species.