Ice installation begins at Amalie Arena for Lightning hockey
The ice is made with over 13,000 gallons of water, applied in layers, and it’s only an inch and a quarter deep when finished.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
This former Boston Bruins forward could be a hot commodity on the trade market next season.
There may be just one subtle change when it comes to how Matthews may lead now that he's wearing the 'C'.
EDMONTON — When Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman got the news last week that the St. Louis Blues had tendered offer sheets to defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, his reaction was simple.
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
The Tampa Bay Lightning could have used this young winger.
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
If Leafs parent company Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment was valued earlier in the year at $8 billion (U.S.), that price could go up a lot more now.
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is among those calling for instant replay to be used more effectively in the sport after Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Cincinnati Open due to a controversial call from a chair umpire on match point.
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
As we count down to the start of Maple Leafs rookie camp next month, THN Toronto looks at the organization's top 10 prospects in their system.
Caitlin Clark had quite a Sunday for the Indiana Fever. She broke the WNBA rookie assist record with a full-court pass for a highlight-reel dime, and she got a technical foul for punching a stanchion in frustration, which is weird because she wasn't
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.