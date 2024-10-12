Ice loss and plant growth mark new era for warming Antarctica

Antarctica is undergoing dramatic changes as sea ice hits its lowest winter levels on record and plant life rapidly expands on the back of rising temperatures.

Antarctica’s sea ice – the frozen seawater that forms on the ocean's surface – reached an historic low at the end of the 2024 southern winter for the second year running.

Figures from the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre, which monitors polar ice coverage, shows the ice’s maximum extent was 17.2 million square kilometres, its second lowest in a satellite record stretching back 46 years.

The September peak was 1.6 million square kilometres smaller than the average maximum; that’s an area the equivalent of about three times the size of mainland France.

Sea ice grows during winter and melts in summer, creating seasonal fluctuations. It is now preparing to shrink with the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere.

No chance of saving global glaciers as melt rate goes 'off the charts'

Unclear future

This ice loss in the Antarctic has left scientists worried about the future of the frozen continent, as well as the wider implications – given the southern polar region plays a key role in regulating global temperatures and sea levels.

The sea ice helps to keep temperatures in check by reflecting sunlight. But as it declines, the oceans absorb more heat, further driving climate change.

“We've known for a long time that Antarctica would take longer to warm up,” Krinner told RFI.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Antarctic ice hits record low for January

French scientists probe deep into Antarctica for clues on climate change

Biggest iceberg in 50 years breaks off Antarctica's Amery ice shelf