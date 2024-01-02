Ice Pancakes Float Down Minnesota River on New Year's Day

A river in Wheaton, Minnesota, was covered in patches of ice as cold weather gripped the region on New Year’s Day.

This aerial footage, posted on X by Carol Bauer, shows the “pancake ice” sitting on top of the Mustinka River.

Ice pancakes are a relatively rare phenomenon and are created when waves cause forming pieces of ice to knock against each other, rounding their edges, according to the Met Office.

According to the National Weather Service temperatures were below freezing on Sunday night, and were expected to remain low through Tuesday. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful