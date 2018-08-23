All About Ice Swimming, the Extreme Sport Where Athletes Compete in Sub-Freezing Water

In early 2014, Ram Barkai took a trip to Antarctica. There, Barkai and five others did what most would deem unthinkable: They swam in the Southern Ocean, which was 30 degrees F. Yes, that is below the freezing point of water.

“There was a lot of floating ice of various sizes,” Barkai, 60, tells SELF. “We did swim into ice every now and then, but it’s fine because you’re so frozen you don’t even feel or notice it.”

Thus is the surreality of ice swimming, arguably the most extreme adventure sport on the planet with a small, yet growing contingent of participants. The most recent Ice Swimming World Championships, held last year in Burghausen, Germany, drew 120 participants who swam 1 kilometer (about 0.62 miles) in 36.5 degrees F water—without the warmth of wetsuits.

"I've always been attracted to the mental challenge rather than who has the biggest muscles," says Barkai, ice swimming Guinness World Record holder, founder of the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA), and unofficial father of the sport. And when it comes to mental challenges, ice swimming, with its inherent risk, below-freezing temps, and excruciating recovery process, certainly fits the bill—and perhaps even takes the cake.

In anticipation of the upcoming ice swimming season, which kicks off in November with events in Latvia and Russia, we asked Barkai to explain the history of the sport, what it feels like to swim in such horribly cold conditions, and the physical and mental strength required to survive it all.

Ice swimming became an organized sport in 2009, when Barkai founded the International Ice Swimming Association.

Israel-born Barkai, who grew up by the water and has “always felt very comfortable” in it, started swimming seriously at age 40. Shortly after, he took his new passion to the ocean, swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of his current home in Cape Town, South Africa, which marked his introduction to cold water swimming. “The water is cold all year round,” says Barkai. With long-distance ocean swimming, particularly off the coast of South Africa, “people are worried about sharks, but I say swim for 30 minutes and you will pray for a shark to come ‘rescue you’ because you are so cold,” he jokes.

In 2008, Barkai went to Antarctica with an expedition group and swam 1 kilometer in 32 degree water, setting a still-standing Guinness World Record for the “most southerly swim.”

Ice Swimming 2.jpg International Ice Swimming Association More

After the experience, “I realized there are a lot of urban legends out there [related to ice swimming accomplishments and records],” he says. “One way to determine truth is to have structure and put parameters in place and encourage people to record their efforts.” Thus, the International Ice Swimming Association was born in 2009, and by default, the sport of ice swimming, too. [Note: Ice swimming is not the same as winter swimming, a separate sport covering shorter distance competitions in a wider range of cold water temperatures.]

At its core, ice swimming is a minimalist—but extreme—adventure sport.

Per IISA definition, the rules of ice swimming are specific, yet simple. The sport can take place in a pool, or natural body of water, as long as the water temperature is 41 degrees F or less. Swimmers must wear a standard one-piece swimsuit that doesn't extend below the swimmer's knees and doesn't go beyond the swimmer's shoulders or above the neck line. Wetsuits are not allowed but competitors can wear one cap and one pair of goggles. For safety’s sake, there are just two official race distances: 1 kilometer and 1 mile. Barakai said that this is to make sure swimmers' ambition doesn't out pace what can be done with relatively manageable risk. “Otherwise, some people would probably try to swim longer distances [that are unsafe],” he says. The kilometer race is about speed (there’s a 25-minute cut-off), and the mile is more about the adventure aspect of ice swimming, like traveling around the world to swim in “amazing places,” he says.

