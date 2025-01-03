Ice-T and Coco Austin Celebrate 24 Years of Marriage with Cheeky Couples Photo: 'We Keep It Sexy'

The rapper and model met on a music video set in 2001 and have been married for over two decades

Latoya Gayle
·3 min read
Coco/Instagram Ice-T and Coco Austin, pictured celebrating their 24 years of marriage

Coco/Instagram

Ice-T and Coco Austin, pictured celebrating their 24 years of marriage

Ice-T and Coco Austin remain smitten!

The rapper, 66, and model, 45, celebrated their 24th anniversary with Instagram tributes to one another on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

While Ice-T marked the day with a trio of photographs taken throughout their marriage, Coco chose two new cheeky photos as she gushed over her husband.

In both images, she was wearing a floral print midi dress and red heels, with one photo showing her striking a sultry pose as she sat on her husband's lap. In the second snap, Coco straddled her husband as he placed his hand on her butt.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you #24yearsanniversary #newyears2025,” Coco captioned the shots.

Ice-T was tagged in the post and replied in the comment section writing, “Love you Baby ❤️”

Meanwhile, Ice-T captioned his post, “Today is @Coco and my 24th Anniversary ❤️ Yep… We keep it Sexy ❤️."

The couple coordinated in head-to-toe black for the first sultry snap, while Ice-T donned a yellow suit in the second photo and Coco wore a plunging white minidress. The third photo showed them posing while taking their beloved bulldog on a stroll.

Coco/Instagram Coco Austin and Ice-T

Coco/Instagram

Coco Austin and Ice-T

The rapper has previously shared on Instagram a photograph that captured the moment his friend “Rickey Recardo AKA Rolls Royce Rick” introduced him to Coco on a music video set in 2001.

He joked, “Look at my face” in reference to his awestruck expression as he gushed about how happy they’ve been together since that day.

After their first encounter, the pair spent a few months in a long-distance relationship with Ice-T filming Law and Order: SVU in New York City and Coco working as a model in California.

Ice-T/Instagram Coco and Ice-T

Ice-T/Instagram

Coco and Ice-T

Months later, they tied the knot on New Year’s Eve at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas with only a priest and pianist present. They returned to Las Vegas in 2006 to make their marriage legally binding having obtained a marriage license before walking down the aisle.

The pair then celebrated a ceremony renewing their wedding vows on their E! Reality show, Ice Loves Coco in 2011.

They welcomed daughter Chanel Nicole, a few years later on Nov. 28, 2015, in Englewood, New Jersey.

Chanel Nicole/Instagram Ice-T and Coco Austin pictured with their daughter Chanel Nicole

Chanel Nicole/Instagram

Ice-T and Coco Austin pictured with their daughter Chanel Nicole

In November, Coco revealed to E! News that the secret to their long-lasting marriage involves routinely having sex and getting dressed up for date nights.

"I would say good and healthy is three times a week. I think that's good after 23 years," she said.

Ice-T added, "When you first get with somebody, you want to have sex, right? If that ever ends, it's a wrap. When that feeling goes away, forget about it."

