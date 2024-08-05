Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Takes Over the “Law & Order: SVU ”Set: 'Someone's Trying to Take Daddy's Job'

"Don't sleep on this chick!" Coco Austin captioned a video montage of her daughter visiting her dad at work

Coco/Instagram Ice-T's daughter Chanel on set, Ice-T on set.

Ice-T's daughter is ready for her closeup!

The rapper and actor, 66, and his wife Coco Austin shared a joint post on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 2, of their daughter Chanel, 8, on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

"Behind the scenes, Law & Order, someone's trying to take daddy's job," Austin, 45, said from behind the camera at the beginning of the video, focusing on her daughter sitting at a desk.

The rest of the clip featured footage of Chanel touring sets, watching scenes on a monitor and operating a camera with the help of a crew member.

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Ice-T, Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow at Ice-Ts Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 17, 2023.

Chanel also posed with her parents in a still photo on set, and later sat behind the desk of Mariska Hargitay's character Olivia Benson while using a phone in a final clip.

There, someone changed the name plate from "Capt. Olivia Benson" to a handwritten sign that said "Capt. Chanel" instead.

"Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder," Austin captioned her post. "Watch out directors, camera men [sic] and even Olivia Benson's spot! Don't sleep on this chick! She does it all!"



Hargitay, 60, didn't appear to be on set on the day of Chanel's visit, but she left a message of support for the little girl in the comments section of the post. "Thank God, somebody’s holding down the fort!!!" she wrote.

Production on SVU has recently started up again after a summer hiatus, when Ice-T kept busy on tour with his group Body Count over the summer.

He told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in June that the family members of his crew come on tour with him this time around.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC Ice T and Mariska Hargitay on 'SVU'

"Everybody goes. We have two tour buses. We have the family bus, with all the guys' wives and kids. Our front bus is very run by the women," he said.

In addition to Chanel, Ice-T has two adult children from previous relationships: LeTesha Marrow, 48 and Tracy Marrow, 32.



