Icebreaking Efforts Underway to Free Canadian Freighter From Lake Erie

Icebreaking efforts were underway to free the freighter Manitoulin from the ice of Lake Erie near Buffalo, New York, on the morning of Friday, January 24.

According to local news reports, the Canadian freighter, with 17 people still on board, got stuck in the ice on Lake Erie after leaving Buffalo on Wednesday.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) began attempts at freeing the vessel on Thursday, and confirmed that the vessel wasn’t damaged and that the crew onboard was safe, according to local outlet WKBW.

Footage filmed by Tim Wenger on Friday shows a USCG tugboat advancing toward the Manitoulin.

Wenger said that weather conditions were “much improved.” Credit: Tim Wenger via Storyful