Iceland faces 'daunting period' after long-dormant volcanic system awakens

Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature”, after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address late Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula,” where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.

A volcano on the peninsula erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday morning. Authorities had ordered residents to leave the fishing town of Grindavik hours earlier as a swarm of small earthquakes indicated an imminent eruption.

Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson said Monday morning that the eruption had “decreased considerably” overnight, but that it was impossible to say when it would end.

Grindavik, a town of 3,800 people about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, was previously evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years.

Read moreIn pictures: houses catch fire as volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland

The volcano eventually erupted on Dec. 18, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik. Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Dec. 22.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Houses catch fire as volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland

In pictures: Volcano erupts south of Iceland capital Reykjavik

Years of uncertainty lie ahead for residents of Icelandic town near active volcano