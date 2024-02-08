Iceland volcano erupts again, spewing molten rocks

STORY: Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground.

"Warning: A volcanic eruption started north of Sylingarfell," the Met Office said on its website. The nearby geothermal spa Blue Lagoon had closed on Thursday, it said.

The previous eruption started on January 14 and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated, setting some houses alight.