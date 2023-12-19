Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes Peninsula after earthquakes, evacuations

A volcanic eruption in Iceland started Monday night.

The Associated Press reports that the skies over the Reykjanes Peninsula turned orange and that the civil service is on high alert. The Icelandic Meteorologic Society said that the eruption is close to the town of Sundhnúkagígar which is 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast from Grindavík.

Webcam video shows magma flowing from a ridge on a hill.

The eruption was preceded by an earthquake storm at 9 p.m. local time.

The eruption is about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the country's capital of Reykjavik and near the country's main international airport, according to the AP.

Steam rises from a fissure in a road near the town of Grindavik. Illustration USA TODAY/Associated Press

Where is the Fagradalsfjall volcano?

Hundreds of small earthquakes have been shaking the area around Mount Thorbjorn since November.

With the looming threat of volcanic eruption, the Blue Lagoon, a human-made geothermal pool and tourist destination was closed after the seismic activity and the town of Grindavik, population 3,400, has been evacuated.

A 9-mile river of magma running under the peninsula is still active, threatening the now-evacuated town of Grindavik. Cracks have surfaced on town roads as the small quakes have caused the landscape to shift.

How many volcanoes does Iceland have?

Iceland has about 130 volcanoes with 33 active. Since 2021, there have been three eruptions.

The Reykjanes Peninsula on Iceland’s southwestern coast includes a volcanic system that has erupted three times since 2021, after being dormant for 800 years.

