Iconic Croc 'Dominator' Lives Up to His Name With Shocking Choice of Snack

Tour boat passengers on the Adelaide River were left shocked when they witnessed Dominator, a famed giant crocodile, truly live up to his name via a surprising choice of snack.

Adelaide River Tours guide John Dealy was feeding a juvenile crocodile with a piece of meat on a fishing line, when the much larger Dominator came along to show who was boss.

Speaking to Storyful, Dealy said Dominator “swam underwater up river from hundreds of meters away and caught a small croc off guard, attacking it and ripping its leg off.”

Dealy described how Dominator then showed “the leg to the tourists and crunche[d] it up.”

Dominator weighs in at around 1,000 kg, according to Dealy, and is about six meters long.

The incident isn’t the first time Dominator has preyed on another crocodile. In 2023, he was seen eating a juvenile crocodile on the Adelaide River, reports said. Credit: John Dealy/Adelaide River Tours via Storyful

I'm looking around for a bit of, uh, a new girlfriend, and, uh, possibly he might have found one with this one here.

Who knows?

He's not really chatting around that.

That Oh, this bit of tow the tow back.

No, he did.

You just get the leg off that we let go now.

Oh, man, is that dominator he's come over here?

Oh, yes.

So it's a real rarity.

