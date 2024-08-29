Iconic New York pub the Dead Rabbit to pop-up in London for the first time in seven years

New York’s iconic Irish pub — or as close to a pub as the Big Apple gets — the Dead Rabbit is to pop-up in London for the first time in more than seven years.

Known for its Guinness, whiskies and Irish coffees, the Dead Rabbit has won almost every drinks award going since it opened in 2013, and hopped into top spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2016.

It will take up residence at bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana’s cocktail bar Lyaness in Sea Containers on the South Bank, and will also bring snacks, live music and artists from Ireland.

(Dead Rabbit x Lyaness)

Both the Dead Rabbit and Lyaness are partnering with Teeling Irish Whiskey for the takeover, which will take place between October 6-7.

Drinks will include classics served in New York, while snacks will include cheese and tomato toasties, sausage rolls, smash burgers — or “Paddy’s Patties” — and lots of Tayto crisps.

On Sunday, the Joshua Burnside Quartet will take over the stage from 4pm, playing Irish songs, while on Monday Belfast DJ Kwame Daniels will bring disco, electronica, Afrobeat, jazz and funk.

(Dead Rabbit x Lyaness)

£1 from every Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee sold on both days will be donated to The Felix Project, which feeds local communities in London by rescuing surplus food and delivering it to over 900 frontline charities and schools.

The pop-up also comes as part of London Cocktail week, and the Irish coffee will be available for £8 a glass from October 3-13.

Lyaness, Sea Containers, 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD. Bookings can be made here.