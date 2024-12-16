Ice continues for some in southern Ontario ahead of quick warmup

Drivers may have to contend with slippery roads into Sunday evening across parts of southern Ontario as freezing rain continues through the evening hours.

Things will change in a hurry heading into Monday as warmer temperatures sweep into the region with a period of rainfall.

Looking ahead, we’re watching the progress of a stronger cold front that could arrive late this week or next weekend.

DON'T MISS: La Niña enters stealth mode as pattern flies under the radar

Special weather statements continue for communities from Lake Huron to the northern Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for freezing rain and drizzle Sunday evening.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery until temperatures rise overnight.

A warm front pushing into southern Ontario through the overnight hours will drag in mild temperatures reminiscent of November.

Southern Ontario wind forecast Monday afternoon - Dec. 15, 2024

Any snow or ice accumulation and accretion will quickly melt as temperatures rise well above freezing for Monday.

The chance for rain will increase Monday as a cold front quickly moves in through the afternoon hours.

A stronger cold front is expected to approach the region late next week or during the weekend.

A noteworthy system over the eastern U.S. could be associated with the transition to a few days of much colder weather, but it is much too early to know how or even if this messy system will impact the region.

Southern Ontario temperature departure from normal Monday- Dec. 15, 2024

After a few days of cold weather, temperatures are expected to trend milder as we head into Christmas. At this point, it looks like the final week of December will be mild, but we are watching the potential for a more extended period of consistently cold weather for the first half of January.

Be sure to check back for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.