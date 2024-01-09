Idaho broker who heads National Association of Realtors resigns, cites blackmail threat

A Boise-area real estate broker who leads the influential National Association of Realtors resigned suddenly as president, saying she was blackmailed.

Tracy Kasper, the owner of Silverhawk Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Caldwell, “informed NAR’s Leadership Team that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR,” the Washington, D.C.-based trade association said Monday in a news release. “She refused to do so and instead reported the threat to law enforcement.

“Ms. Kasper felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down.,” the release said. “The leadership team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization.”

Kasper had been president less than five months. Through a series of association elections, she had been track to advance to the presidency in 2024, but assumed the role in August after her predecessor, Kenny Parcell, was dismissed. Parcell lost his job after The New York Times reported allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The association also faces allegations of price-fixing and antitrust violations involving agent commissions.

“As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first,” Kasper said in the release.

President-elect Kevin Sears succeeded her as president effective immediately, the association said.

The National Association of Realtors said is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The word Realtor is a trademark that identifies a member.

Silverhawk has offices in Caldwell, Boise, Fruitland, Parma, Ketchum and Idaho Falls. Kasper did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

