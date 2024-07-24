Idaho crash leaves 2 injured on final day of 'No Speed limit' driving event

Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Two people were injured in a car crash on the final day of a high-speed driving event in Sun Valley, Idaho over the weekend.

The crash occurred Saturday morning at the Sun Valley Tour de Force, a "No Speed Limit" car event. The organization announced on Facebook that it had canceled all the remaining activities out of respect to the victims.

The incident temporary closed Highway 75 as officials assisted with the crash, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office wrote on X.

The involved vehicle was a Porsche that crashed near the designated finish line of the highway, according to the Idaho Mountain Express.

Porsche lands in Big Wood River

The Emergency scanner traffic confirmed that the vehicle fall in the Big Wood River west of Highway 75, Idaho Mountain Express reported.

A family member of the driver said on social media that the two passengers were "alive, but severely injured," East Idaho News reported.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Sun Valley Tour de Force thanked the community for the support shown to the passengers after a "difficult day for all involved."

"Your outpouring of support to the family injured, the offers of donations, and so much more, is a testament to the strength and resilience of our Sun Valley Tour de Force family," the group wrote.

The 7th annual Sun Valley Tour de Force scheduled for July 18-20 hosts drivers across the country for the opportunity to "put their machines to the ultimate test," according to its website. It's fasted speed on record is a 253.01 mph. reached by Bugatti Chiron.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No Speed limit' event canceled after Idaho crash severely injures 2

