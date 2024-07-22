Idaho man behind bars after crashing his Ford Mustang through house in Eagle

An Emmett man was booked into the Ada County Jail on July 18 after driving his car into a house in Eagle, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle Police deputies responded to a crash around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Aikens Street in Eagle, where they found an unoccupied Ford Mustang that had crashed into a house. No residents were inside the home at the time of the accident.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Mustang left the scene, but a male teenage passenger remained there. The juvenile sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police discovered a loaded firearm next to the driver’s seat in the Mustang, and later located the driver about a half-mile from the scene. The 27-year-old male was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver was then booked into the Ada County Jail for felony injury to a child, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons under the influence of alcohol.