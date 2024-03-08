Idaho man pleads guilty to charge for shooting Idaho dams, causing $550K in damages

A Meridian man that shot a rifle at two Idaho Power hydroelectric dams and tried to flee from police has pleaded guilty to a federal charge, the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho said in a news release Friday.

Randy Vail, 59, pleaded guilty to destruction of an energy facility after shooting at Hells Canyon and Brownlee dams, causing nearly $550,000 in damage to the structures. Vail admitted guilt as part of a February plea deal, court records show, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora Grasham dismissed a second count of destruction of an energy facility at the prosecutor’s request.

Vail is scheduled for sentencing on June 5. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Vail rode his motorcycle to the top of Hells Canyon Dam late at night last June and fired a rifle at power substations. An hour later, he did the same at Brownlee Dam. According to the Friday news release, Hells Canyon Dam lost power and Brownlee had “large plumes of sparks” over its switchyard as a result of the attacks.

After the shootings, sheriff’s deputies in Washington County attempted to stop Vail on his motorcycle. He fled for about 3 miles before pulling over. He was carrying two rifles, live and spent ammunition, bolt cutters and two compressed air tanks filled with gasoline.

Initially, Vail was charged with crimes in Washington and Adams counties, including a charge of possessing a bomb or destructive device tied to the gasoline-filled air tanks. Court records showed both counties’ prosecutors moved to dismiss Vail’s state charges last fall, and both cases are now closed.

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the county prosecutors for more information on the case dismissals.