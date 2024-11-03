Idaho is putting political ideology into education and teaching kids false history | Opinion

Teaching our kids false history

On the night of May 10, 1933, 25,000 books were burned in Nazi Germany, books that Hitler and the Nazi’s deemed “inappropriate” for their citizens to access. The public schools were then instructed to teach only Nazi’s propaganda, a curriculum that had no basis in truth or history. Our grandparents volunteered to fight the Nazis, to make sure that Europe could once again institute fair elections and rewrite their history to reflect the painful truth of what had happened. They understood that truth and facts were of the utmost importance going forward. Our grandparents were proud to have served and proud to uphold our constitution, especially our First Amendment rights guaranteeing us a free press and freedom of speech.

Yet, 79 years later in Idaho Secretary of Public Education Debbie Critchfield approved an “alternative” K-12 supplemental curriculum for use in our schools. This curriculum, developed by PragerU, contains inaccurate information and falsehoods about Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. In addition, topics on slavery, indigenous history and genocide are also inaccurate and misleading. Our grandparents would be horrified. I know I am. Our children deserve accurate information, verified facts and the truth. Our Constitution demands it, and so should we.

Heather Stout, Moscow

Boise housing crisis demands action

As a fourth-generation Idahoan, I am deeply concerned about Boise’s housing crisis. Rising rents and limited affordable options are making it increasingly difficult for families like mine to stay in the communities we love. Boise’s recent Housing Needs Analysis highlights the urgency: nearly 2,800 new housing units are needed annually to meet demand, especially for those earning below the median income.

This crisis impacts everyone, but especially low-income families, students, refugees and those experiencing homelessness. Without intervention, more Idahoans will be forced to leave. To prevent this, Boise’s leaders must prioritize policies that increase affordable housing development, establish effective gap financing, and promote higher-density housing where feasible. With coordinated efforts across regional and state partners, we can build a sustainable housing solution that keeps Idahoans rooted in their communities.

I urge Boise’s leaders and residents to support efforts that address this critical housing need. Together, we can ensure that Boise remains affordable and accessible for all who call it home.

Devon Van Kleek, Boise

Independent stumped by Trump support

I’m proudly registered as an independent and have been for many years now. Although Idaho’s primaries lock me out, I enjoy choosing candidates that reflect my values irrespective of party affiliation. Spending all but three years of my life in Montana and Idaho, I recognize these states won’t swing an election. But I also cherish the fierce independence these states have instilled in me.

I’m stunned at the fealty many people have for Trump. He certainly doesn’t reflect my values. How will Trump make my life, or those of the people of Idaho better? I don’t see it in his actions, words, or plans. Of primary importance to me is a woman’s right to choose, fixing our broken immigration system, bringing down the cost of living, equitable tax laws for the middle and lower income groups, recognition of climate change, and maintaining relationships with America’s allies.

Trump doesn’t reflect my values on these issues. His recent rally at Madison Square Gardens should convince anyone still on the fence. I don’t consider myself to be much different from most of Idaho, and I hope people are thinking independently this election cycle. Unfortunately, many politicians on the right are not.

Charles Mandeville, Boise

There is no right to abortion

Abortion is “termination of pregnancy after, accompanied by, resulting in, or closely followed by death of embryo or fetus,” according to Merriam Webster’s Dictionary.

Reproduction is the “act of reproducing, specifically referring to biological process that produces offspring.”

True Healthcare does not intentionally terminate life that was created during reproduction. Abortion is not healthcare, reproductive rights or freedom.

Dr. Kendra Kolb, a neonatologist, said: “There’s no medical reason a child’s life must be intentionally ended. Treatments for women can involve pre-term deliveries that might result in death of child, but they’re not abortions.”

Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of American Association Pro-Life OB/GYNs, asserts Harris is spreading “dangerous lies” using the deaths of two women from sepsis, a complication of medical abortion, to promote abortion rights.

“No pro-life law in the country prevents OB/GYNs like me from intervening when a woman is facing potentially life-threatening complication of her pregnancy. I can speak from experience, I practice in Indiana, which has a very similar law. Madam Vice President: Stop lying to my patients! Your lies are harming women and they’re harming physicians,” she said.

It’s time to support motherhood, childcare and Pregnancy Resource Centers who care about moms and babies and provide services at supplies no charge, instead of abortion.

Tami Koenig, Boise

Christians should consider who Trump is

If you are a Christian thinking about voting for Trump, I respectfully ask that before you vote, you focus on Jesus. He preached and lived love for God, neighbors and even enemies. He said, “What you do to the least of these, you do to me.” Samaritans, regarded as a mixed race, half breeds, dangerous and false worshipers, were the good guys in his stories.

He chose the cross over political power and asked us to bear our own cross if we want to follow him. He rejected all violence, saying his kingdom is not of this world.

Jesus never “used” people. He called people to be disciples, who are known by their fruits. (Love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.)

Take the exact opposite of these fruits and you have an accurate description of Trump’s personality. Could he be a disciple? Is it possible for someone who aspires to be a disciple to support such a man? Trump says we need to fear those around us. Jesus says perfect love casts out fear. Are we neighbors or enemies? Jesus has one answer, and Trump another.

Roger Piper-Ruth, Boise