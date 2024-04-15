IDF on 'High Alert' After Iran Launched Hundreds of Drones and Missiles

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was still on high alert on Monday, April 15, after more than 350 drones, missiles and rockets were launched by Iran.

Israel said it and allies had intercepted 99 per cent of the weapons which were launched overnight on April 13 – 14.

“We are still on high alert and assessing the situation. Over the last few hours we approved operation plans for both offensive and defensive actions,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The IDF also lifted the Home Front Command restrictions it had put in place.

Restrictions on gatherings of more than 1,000 people were lifted, allowing sporting events and concerts to go on as originally planned. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful