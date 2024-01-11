IDF Releases Footage of Tunnel in Gaza Where They Say Israeli Hostages Were Held

The Israel Defense Forces have said that they discovered a tunnel in Khan Yunis where Israeli hostages were being held.

Footage released by the IDF on January 11 shows the tunnel.

“After exploring the tunnel, it can be said that there were Israeli hostages in it,” the IDF said.

More than 300 tunnel shafts leading to “significant underground tunnels” have been discovered in the Khan Yunis area, according to the IDF.

The IDF said that so far more than 100 tunnels have been destroyed and “put out of use” in Gaza.

Of the remaining 132 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the IDF has said it believes at least 25 are dead. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful