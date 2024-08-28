IDF Vehicles Seen Near Jenin Hospital Amid West Bank Operation

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) vehicles were seen near a hospital in Jenin, West Bank, amid a deadly raid on August 28, footage here shows.

At least two people were killed in Jenin, while seven others were killed in Tubas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Military sources told the Times of Israel the IDF had “launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank that is expected to last several days.”

Quds News Network reported that military vehicles surrounded Jenin’s Governmental Hospital, posting this footage.

A Palestinian official told local media that the IDF had voiced their intention to raid the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said military forces had blocked roads to Ibn Sina Hospital and surrounded Martyr Khalil Suleiman Hospital and the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent and Patient’s Friends Society. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful

Video Transcript

.

. . .